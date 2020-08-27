The Housemates Celebrate their Journey & Heroes with Special Artwork on #BBNaija Day 39

A heroic Wager presentation

The Lockdown Housemates got us all teary-eyed as they took us through this emotional Wager Task presentation.

The Wager Challenge this week took the Housemates on a personal journey, which was a celebration of the heroes in their lives, someone with a very special meaning to each of them.

On Monday, they were tasked to develop an artwork dedicated to this very special person. Art supplies were provided on Tuesday, giving them ample time to produce their masterpiece.

The presentation

Today’s art pieces will be judged based on the quality of art but by the story, they tell, and Biggie will reveal the result of the Wager tomorrow evening. Each Housemate had to present their art piece or pieces in front of the House. Tonight, they had to tell the House the inspiration behind the art piece, who it is dedicated to and why you consider that person a superhero. The Housemates were not timed on this presentation; however, the Head of House had the liberty to determine the length of each presentation.

The gig for tonight is that the more personal and creative each presentation is, the more they are likely to win their Wager. The presentation took place in the Lounge, with Ozo coordinating the whole process and Lucy hosting the art show.

My Mother, My Hero

The Housemates were told to feel free and vulnerable, tell their story as well as they can, as it is their truth. Starting with appreciative messages and tributes to their mothers as their heroes, Erica, Trikytee, Vee, Lucy and Nengi presented their art pieces as they shared emotional stories about their mothers.

We found it very cute that while they all had different stories, they all had the same type of love and emotions and reactions as they took the House through their presentation. While Erica told us an emotional story about how her mother raised her as a single mom, providing the best things of life using the little resources she had, Trikytee also got us reaching out for tissue paper to dry our tears as he disclosed how his mother is the only one that comes through for him, even when things are rough. Brighto started his presentation with the popular Dolly Parton’s ‘Coat of Many Colours’ and let us in on his mother’s sacrifices to give him a good life. Also, on this table, sat Lucy and Vee as they took us on an emotional ride through their stories.

Although Lucy’s mother has died, she owes her strength and business mind to her second mother who is her aunty. Vee also disclosed her mother’s sacrificial qualities for the family, and she can’t wait to reward her. Nengi who lost her mother at a very young age and her father at an even younger age left us with a touching story that explained how much of a pillar her mother was to her while growing up. “I love you so much wherever you are,” she said while concluding her presentation.

I love you, dad!

Starting this category, Kiddwaya began the father’s appreciation stories in tonight’s Wager Task as he took us through the amazing qualities of his father, and how his dad has taught him everything great he has learnt in his life- from how to help others to how to have a good time in your journey in life, there’s no limit to what Kiddwaya has learnt from his father.

Ozo took the baton from Kiddwaya as he kept thanking his father for instilling love and discipline in his life. He recounted a story that changed his life as that eventful moment brought him back to reality and reminded him of why he will never disappoint his father. “I hope I can be 70 per cent the man that you are dad,” he said with so much love. Describing himself as “a broke boy from a rich house”, Neo told us about his large family and how the size of his family has never stopped his dad from being present in their lives and also did not fail to instil discipline in his many children.

Laycon also talked to us about his late father and his hard times while on earth. His art piece was a representation of his father’s hand looking over him and while he sees his mother as his hero, he decided to take this opportunity to give a tribute to his late father. Still, on tributes to fathers, Prince talked to us about what it is like to live in royalty and remain disciplined and focused without letting the privileges get to you. This is what Prince owes so much to his father as he sent across love and appreciation message to his father for all he does for the home and the village. “Thank you, dad, for every time you cautioned me and every time you beat me to show me the right way,” Prince said with a grateful heart.

Shoutout to other relatives who hold it down

Not all heroes wear capes. This is the case of the other family members that the Housemates listed as their heroes in their presentation tonight. Dorathy gave her hero message to her uncle who took over her father’s responsibilities in her life and that of her siblings after his father died. From getting her to one of the best universities to instilling great business acumen in her, her uncle sure deserves Superman’s cape. Tolanibaj gave her tribute to her sisters for coming through for her in times where she was confused and depressed. “My sisters, my rock,” she said as she took us on this emotional yet short presentation about the role her sisters played in her life.

Wathoni ended this with an emotional presentation about her son being her hero. She started this presentation with the popular children’s song, ‘shark-do-do’ as she talked us through how her life with her son is centred around music and words between them. Going through a day-in-her life with her son, she let us in on the beautiful mother-son relationship. What got the Housemates wide-eyed was when she revealed the story of how she conceived her son without having any sexual intercourse. Such brave reveal.

While we await the results from Biggie tomorrow evening, do you think the House deserves a Wager win this week?

Just before the Task

While the Housemates waited to make their presentations, they had a blast making jests in the House.

it never takes the Housemates quite long to find something to indulge in while they wait for any event. Today they found interesting topics to make conversations with while they waited.

Money on my mind

Laycon has millions on his mind as he imagined auctioning his painting and someone in attendance making a surprise bid running into millions of dollars. Remember today’s Wager Task involved the Housemate creating artworks for presentation. Laycon already has plans for his masterpiece when he is done presenting. Dorathy also has some choice properties she has gotten in the House that she contemplates putting up for auction. Here’s hoping they do get high bids for these items when and if they do put them up for auction.

Exit group chat

A lot of plans are being made for the future and one of them is creating a chat group for the Housemates. Jokes were made about how the group chat should welcome the Housemates as they got Evicted from the House. A few were of the Housemates clamoured to be made ‘Admins’ on the group so that they could add whomever they wanted. One thing we know about group chat is that one minute, its all fun and games and the next minute “XXXX has left the group”. Hopefully, that won’t be the case with the Lockdown Geng.

Making jokes

As they waited for their Kuda presentation, the Housemates, led by Dorathy took time to inspect their paintings for the Wager Task and gave amusing feedbacks as they each explained the rationale behind their paintings. They made fun guess about the messages the images were passing as they gave their funny feedbacks. They even had accompanying songs to mock the painting. They questioned the credibility of the paintings while mocking obvious flaws like why a road in the village was tarred or how Neo thought Vee’s painting was a kidnappers’ hideaway.

It’s nice to see them laugh before their Wager presentation. That means the back-to-back loss they experienced isn’t getting to them and when your vision isn’t clouded by past failures, it’s a lot easier to see where you are headed. Hopefully, the Housemates are headed for victory tonight.

Kuda’s brief is here

