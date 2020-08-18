New Music: Mo’believe – Faya

Few days to the release of his sophomore EP, emPAWA100 artiste, Mo’believe, lost his recording studio in a fire incident.

“Nothing would stop the music” as he said in the Instagram post of the said fire. On this highlife number, Mo’believe is, however, grateful for the fire. He is grateful that the fire did not take with it his music, drive and glory as stated in the chorus in the usual Yoruba that he expresses his urban folklore genre with.

On this track, Mo’believe proves Debola Abimbolu, of ThenativeMag right, when he described MO’ has the one to make smart pop songs that you and your mum would in an article years ago.

Produced by Jayblakes, this is a song that would get you dancing even before you remember the lyrics.

Listen to the track here:

Watch the visualizer below: