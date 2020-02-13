Mo’believe is Meeting All Negativity with Positive Vibes Only

It’s always refreshing when someone meets negativity with positivity.

Mo’believe‘s been hard at work in his studio for three years, and three hours of fire took all of that work away.

Still, the singer remains positive, writing on his Twitter, “But God remains good.”

He shared photos of him painting his studio back in 2017, captioning it, “Empire. One brick at a time.” On Thursday, photos show the studio razed to the ground, only the four walls standing.

How does he intend to get over his loss? “I honestly just need to continue making music.”

See the tweets:

Three years of hardwork gone in about three hours of fire 😪. But God remains good. Please say a prayer for me. pic.twitter.com/Z4bf5elJpJ — #BigDaddyMo’ (@mobelieve_) February 13, 2020

I hate to ask but i’m going to need studio monitors, mic and a souncard. My laptop was safe. If you have one that you are not using currently, It would do me great good to come and pick them up from you. I’ll return them back as soon as i get mine. God bless! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — #BigDaddyMo’ (@mobelieve_) February 13, 2020