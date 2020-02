Tonic Music Entertainment (TME) singer and songwriter Kene has released a new body of work titled “Ote.”

The EP houses 5 songs, featuring Kcee, Ceeza Milli and Nation Wize.

Production, mixing and mastering the EP were done by Blaise Beat, Altrasoundz, Ozedikus, Saszy, STG, Doomzday and Kene himself.