Connect with us

Music

Lady Donli Brings Old Nollywood Back in "Corner" | WATCH

Music Scoop

Mo'believe is Meeting All Negativity with Positive Vibes Only

Music

New EP: Kene - Ote

Music

New Music: Ikenna - Is This Love

Features Music Relationships

Ndifreke Emmanuel: Press PLAY! Let These 10 Songs Spice Up Your Valentine's Day

Music

6 Songs by the Great Victor Olaiya You Should Listen To Today

Music

New Music: Jaywon feat. DMC Ladida - Irin Ajo Ife (Journey Of Love)

Music

New Music: Nikki Laoye & Florocka - Mo Wa Dupe

Music

Ceeza Milli presents "Shayo" feat. Wizkid | Stream on BN

Music

New Video: Patoranking - I'm In Love

Music

Lady Donli Brings Old Nollywood Back in “Corner” | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The old Nollywood revival is still going strong – the influence is clear in this Shaun Kalu-directed video for Lady Donli‘s single “Corner.”

The fashion in this video recalls the clips you’ll find on yungnollywood, and the way the action plays out, too.

We see Lady Donli as a freedom fighter, rescuing her people from the hands of the Base Boys.

The song features Nigerian-American sisters VanJess and the group The Cavemen.

Check out the video:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s Why You NEED to Know How To Swim & No… It’s Not Too Late to Learn

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: An African Man’s Knowledge of a Woman’s Place

Yewande Jinadu: You Don’t Have to Kill Yourself Trying to be a ‘Working Mom’

Ndifreke Emmanuel: Press PLAY! Let These 10 Songs Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: STOP Female Genital Mutilation

Advertisement
css.php