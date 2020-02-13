Lady Donli Brings Old Nollywood Back in “Corner” | WATCH

The old Nollywood revival is still going strong – the influence is clear in this Shaun Kalu-directed video for Lady Donli‘s single “Corner.”

The fashion in this video recalls the clips you’ll find on yungnollywood, and the way the action plays out, too.

We see Lady Donli as a freedom fighter, rescuing her people from the hands of the Base Boys.

The song features Nigerian-American sisters VanJess and the group The Cavemen.

Check out the video: