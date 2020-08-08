Azeez tries to get over Kassy on this Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed”

On this new episode, Azeez wakes up to find himself in bed with Kassy, he runs out and heads back home.

He accepts Princess’ offer to drive his car and he later tries to confide in Dare about what happened between him and Kassy. Princess invites Azeez to an event and we see her meet up with Kassy, Tomi and Becky to also invite them to the same event.

“My Name Is A-Zed” follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics in a bid to save his dying mother.

The cast include, Bryan Okoye (Azeez), Gbugbemi Ejeye (Princess), Ijeoma Grace Agu (Cassy), Greg Ojefua (Chief George), Toyin Oshinaike (Mufu), and many more.

Brought to you by The Naked Convos, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding“.

Watch the new episode below: