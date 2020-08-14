Connect with us

#NdaniRealTalk is back with a New Host & Juicier Topics! Get the Scoop for Season 4

Toyin Abraham's Tips on "Choosing the Right Career"

You'll Love this Enticing Banga Rice Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Watch Toke Makinwa analyse "Packaging Gone Wrong" on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Kaliné renders a Beautiful Cover of Mayorkun's "Of Lagos"

Dineo comes through for Bokang on Episode 68 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

“10 Questions" with Eric... Find Out if He'll Pursue Things with Lilo & His Top 5 Prediction | #BNxBBNaija5

Tonye is Willing to go the Extra Mile to Hurt Louis on Episode 4 of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

Dodos Uvieghara shares her Knotless Box Braids with Curly Tips Tutorial

Tochi Answers 10 Questions about His #BBNaija Experience, Love Interests & Who He's Rooting For | #BNxBBNaija5

NdaniTV’s Real Talk has been on hiatus and we are so glad they are back on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The show has made a name for itself with its honest approach to everyday issues that affect the lives of young African’s living within and outside the continent. This season, the show goes even deeper with topics ranging from Millennial parenting to Living with Sickle Cell and more conversations that are sure to get everybody talking. It’s Real Talk, right?

The show also returns with a brand new host, Tomike Adeoye.

Go behind the scenes of the photoshoot for an all-new season of #NdaniRealTalk.

