NdaniRealTalk is back with a New Host & Juicier Topics! Get the Scoop for Season 4

NdaniTV’s Real Talk has been on hiatus and we are so glad they are back on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The show has made a name for itself with its honest approach to everyday issues that affect the lives of young African’s living within and outside the continent. This season, the show goes even deeper with topics ranging from Millennial parenting to Living with Sickle Cell and more conversations that are sure to get everybody talking. It’s Real Talk, right?

The show also returns with a brand new host, Tomike Adeoye.

Go behind the scenes of the photoshoot for an all-new season of #NdaniRealTalk.