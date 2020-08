The duo Playaz made up of Obasuyi Erhunse Isaac (Gabana Playaz) and Adindu Linus Nnamdi (Lynox Playaz) have released their new 7-track EP titled “Playsound.”

“Playsound” features the likes of Zlatan and is made up of both uptempo hits and sensual cuts.

Listen an enjoy the EP, together with the video for their single “I Wonder.”