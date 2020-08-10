TBoss Is One Happy Mum On Her Daughter’s 1st Birthday

TBoss‘ daughter Starr is celebrating her 1st birthday today and she’s so proud and filled with love.

To celebrate her first birthday the little cutie had a Moana themed birthday shoot. Captioning the sweet photos, the excited mum wrote:

No other person I would rather make Such Beautiful Memories with than with my Daughter Starr.

You’re Hand on my Heart The Best Gift Everrr….

Happy 1st Birthday to My Queen & My Every Every…

Thank you to the creatives who helped bring our ‘Moana’ inspired shoot to life for our Special Day.

See the lovely photos below.

Photo Credit: officialtboss_