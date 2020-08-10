Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

TBoss Is One Happy Mum On Her Daughter's 1st Birthday

Scoop

All the Fun Moments from Ify Okoye's 30th Birthday Bash

Scoop Sweet Spot

TeeBillz is Introducing us to his Sweetheart ❤️

Movies & TV Scoop

Eric & Tochi Have Been Evicted – Here’s What Happened on #BBNaija Day 21

Music Scoop

Say Bye to the Dreadlocks, Terry G has a New Look

Music Scoop

"Apollo" - That's the Title of Fireboy DML's Album set for Release this August

Scoop

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo opens up on the Passing of Ibidunni Ighodalo & his Healing Process

Scoop

Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Essay about Suffering a Concussion during the Coronavirus Pandemic

Movies & TV Scoop

Being Nse Ikpe-Etim! The All-Round Actor covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates gear up for a Lit Weekend with DJ Consequence & Ladipoe on #BBNaija Day 20

Scoop

TBoss Is One Happy Mum On Her Daughter’s 1st Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

TBoss‘ daughter Starr is celebrating her 1st birthday today and she’s so proud and filled with love.

To celebrate her first birthday the little cutie had a Moana themed birthday shoot. Captioning the sweet photos, the excited mum wrote:

No other person I would rather make Such Beautiful Memories with than with my Daughter Starr.
You’re Hand on my Heart The Best Gift Everrr….
Happy 1st Birthday to My Queen & My Every Every…
Thank you to the creatives who helped bring our ‘Moana’ inspired shoot to life for our Special Day.

See the lovely photos below.

Photo Credit: officialtboss_

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Young Nigerian’s Guide to Learning More About the African Continent

#BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Nwadike is Building a Photography Marketplace with Peexoo Technologies

Tunji Andrews: The Privilege of Having Savings

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Advertisement
css.php