Eric & Tochi Have Been Evicted – Here’s What Happened on #BBNaija Day 21

It was a relief for Kaisha and Trikytee as they survived the eviction axe that fell on Eric and Tochi.

Love, insecurities, and aftermaths

Like everything else, there’s a fine line between supporting, protecting and obsessing over your love interest.

There is a difference between the roles of a loving supportive partner and a friend who is deeply in love with you

At the beginning of a relationship or friendship, we all strive to leave a good impression. No one wants to come across as clingy or negative. Even the most careful of us will give off a few cues, and our partner can sense our insecurities.

But what happens when your friend takes over the role of your boyfriend? Let’s get straight to the point… Do you think Laycon overreacted after the party last night? Let’s analyze this abeg…

Overprotective bestie?

Last night was turnt with DJ Consequence and LadiPoe giving us hits back to back and of course, being a Johnnie Walker event, the housemates had booze for days. While some were able to control their alcohol intake, others… well, let’s just say had too much to drink.

On this table sat Erica as she started displaying signs of being drunk and she went to meet Laycon at the party – hugging, dancing and holding on to him. Under the influence of alcohol, they both shared some intimate moments and dances on the dance floor.

Naturally, after the party, all Housemates either went to bed or to get stuffed with more food. While Erica went to bed with the help of some of the Housemates including Dorathy, Lucy, Laycon and Tolanibaj. Laycon had a conversation later with Praise.

According to Laycon, Erica was trying to kiss him at the party and saying things about trying to avoid Kiddwaya in her drunken state to avoid doing things she’ll regret doing on television. While making his point, Laycon kept stressing on the fact that Erica should sleep in his room so he can keep an eye on her, maybe even sleep on Kaisha’s bed instead. “She has a man, stop involving yourself in all this,” Praise responded as Laycon still looked concerned for Erica.

On the other end of this stick was Erica asking for Kiddwaya to come to her bed as she kept saying, “I wish I didn’t like Kidd”. Kiddwaya finally came to her bed to tuck her in and give her some kisses, while Laycon stayed watching… again, trying to protect his friend, we guess.

Praise went about narrating Laycon’s ordeal to Lucy, “Erica told him she likes him and even tried to kiss him. I saw it with my eyes but he refused but she was drunk and said Laycon should please keep Kidd away from her,” he said. After hearing this gist, Lucy bluntly told Laycon that it was his responsibility to watch over her because he poured her drink for her at the party. Again, Praise told Lucy that the best thing is for Laycon to get over Erica. How easy should that be? Maybe not so easy.

Speaking of drinking, Erica won’t be the only one waking up with a hangover in the morning as Vee also had a great time drowning herself in some alcohol. Thanks to her superman Neo, she was well taken care of and put to sleep.

They may just be a couple of days into their newly formed relationship, but Tolanibaj and Prince have definitely set some ground rules to keep their ship sailing.

As Prince was talking to Trikytee about wanting to remain friends with everyone in the house but his current situation isn’t allowing that, Tolanibaj walked in on them and demanded to know what the conversation was about.

After hearing that it involved her, she didn’t look pleased that Prince didn’t talk to her first about it. So when Prince and Trikytee asked why she didn’t like Prince being friends with Wathoni, she sat and explained her points. “I want you to reduce your talk with her, just set boundaries. I don’t want to embarrass myself on national TV and I know you have some feelings for her,” she said. Would you blame her though? Just last week, Prince was juggling his feelings between Nengi, Wathoni and Tolanibaj.

Trikytee being the middleman and mediator in their conversation responded saying, “If there’s anyone you should be worried about, it’s not Wathoni, it’s Nengi”. Then Tolanibaj replied saying she only has one person to face and that’s Prince, so she’s laying down the rules for him to ensure peace and light in their ship.

Oh boy, these situationships in Biggie’s house just dey turn person’s brain anyhow. Anyhow, we’re here for the drama sha.

Barely a week since his resident bae was evicted and Eric was found lying in bed with another female housemate… Yup, you guessed right, Wathoni!

Nothing else defines entanglements than what’s currently going on in the Lockdown house and it’s rather surprising that we’ve seen every episode that one can ever imagine in just three weeks. So what could be next?

New hair who dis?

We are used to the Housemates getting their hair did weekly now, let’s take a look at the hair salon as it stands today.

It’s Sunday! We all know what that means. Yes evictions, but we are also talking about hair day! People the world over, view Sunday as self-love and self-care day, why should it be any different in the House? Week after week we have been wowed by the Housemates as they help each other make pretty every Sunday for one last pamper session before the evening. Thanks to Darling, the Housemates have a decked-out hair salon that caters to their every need from braids to extensions, to clippers and product, what more can they need?

Prince’s magic fingers

Darling Task aside, we have seen Prince run his fingers through many of the Housemate’s hair in the House every week. It seems when anyone needs a touch-up, they look for Prince who will gladly assist. Today though, we have seen him work magic with Dorathy, Kaisha, Lucy, Wathoni to name a few. The ladies walked out of the salon transformed and looking brighter, ready for the day ahead. No doubt they will be bringing the heat tonight when they all gather for evictions.

Lucy is getting involved

Since Lucy started showing us more of herself, we have heard her voice more and more, over the last two days. Today we saw her in the hair salon, helping many of the Housemates to get their hair game up. As Prince’s assistant, she helped to plant braids and hairpieces and added beads to fellow housemates hair. It looks like Lucy is finally enjoying herself and allowing the Housemates to experience her character with few reservations.

Braid game strong

The ladies always bring the braid game, whether crochet, hand braid or wig, cornrows or wigs, we have seen some beautiful hair do’s this season. We cannot have a talk without making mention of the braids. Dorathy, for instance, killed it with an extended length microbraid, blonde weave earning the envy of most of the Housemates today.

Blonde is the colour of the day

The ladies seem to be leaning towards blonde for their week. Lucy chose crochet blond braids accessorised with gold beads for the occasion, staying true to the signature blond colour we have become accustomed to. Wathoni opted to rock a caramel blonde, voluminous hairpiece today that Neo. The ladies love their new hair, and so do we.

The gents stay looking fresh

Though the ladies go through the most transformation, that is not to say the gents don’t do the most to stay looking fresh. The salon is an opportunity for the guys to get a clean shave, a clean-cut or give their well-maintained beards some TLC.