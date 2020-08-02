Here’s Why Tony Elumelu Believes Now Is the Time to Invest in Africa

Even as the pandemic inflicts a devastating toll on the global economy, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu insists that now is the time to invest in countries in Africa.

“Africa is a land of opportunity. Challenges exist in Africa, but we also have a huge return on investment,” Elumelu said during a TIME 100 Talks discussion with contributor Kim Dozier. “There’s no better time to make that bet than the time we live in.”