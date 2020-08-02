Here’s Why Tony Elumelu Believes Now Is the Time to Invest in Africa

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

35 seconds ago

 on

Even as the pandemic inflicts a devastating toll on the global economy, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu insists that now is the time to invest in countries in Africa.

“Africa is a land of opportunity. Challenges exist in Africa, but we also have a huge return on investment,” Elumelu said during a TIME 100 Talks discussion with contributor Kim Dozier. “There’s no better time to make that bet than the time we live in.”

Today there’s more market stability than ever before and there’s a willingness and realization by African leaders that capital will come to where it’s welcome. So they’re trying to make an enabling environment in their markets and in their countries to attract foreign investments.

