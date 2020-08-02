Connect with us

Toni Braxton's Full-Face Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Lilian Esoro, Dodos Uvieghara, Folu Storms & More

Jackie Aina Tried Out These African Beauty Brands, Find Out Her Honest Opinion

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rita Dominic, Dodos Uvieghara, Siyabunny & More

Osas Ighodaro's "The Creative Collection" is Nothing Short of Beautiful!

Jackie Aina Tries Out 5 TikTok Makeup Hacks on New Vlog

6 Beauty Trends that Will Dominate the Rest of 2020 - According To A Top Makeup Artist

Do You Own The Makeup Revolution Studio Bronzer? Nyma Tang Has Thoughts

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bolanle Olukanni, Kitan Akinniraye , Pearl Thusi & More

Toni Braxton’s Full-Face Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Braxton just shared her no-fail makeup routine and we’re absolutely in love!

In her Beauty Secrets video, she employs a unique combination of drugstore products, high-impact cosmetics, and one innovative tool.

“I love doing my own makeup; it kind of relaxes me,” she says. After subtly filling in her arches—“[In] the ‘90s I had a really thin eyebrow look… [but] 2020 gotta have something a little bit heavier,” she explains—she reaches for a liquid eyeliner that she picked up at Walgreens followed by a set of faux eyelashes. “I never used to wear lashes…but then I learned about Brigitte Bardot and her lashes were everything.”

Watch the video below:

