Tunacious releases debut EP “Original” | Stream on BN

Babatunde Muhammed, otherwise known as Tunacious, comes through with his 6-track debut EP “Original“.

Tunacious always loved doing music as a kid, miming and composing his own songs, but he kicked off his professional career in 2017. He started the year 2020 with a single, “End Of Time” after releasing songs like “Fire” and “Ori Lomo“.

The young artist draws inspiration from artists like D’banj, Banky W, Neyo and American Dream.

View the track list below:

Download the EP HERE

EP Credits

Artiste – Tunacious

Featured Voice Over Artistes – Gbenga Daniels, JoJo Spitta

Producers – Kaypiano, Mr Drey, Mobizzy.