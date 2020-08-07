Tunacious releases debut EP “Original” | Stream on BN

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Babatunde Muhammed, otherwise known as Tunacious, comes through with his 6-track debut EP “Original“.

Tunacious always loved doing music as a kid, miming and composing his own songs, but he kicked off his professional career in 2017. He started the year 2020 with a single, “End Of Time” after releasing songs like “Fire” and “Ori Lomo“.

The young artist draws inspiration from artists like D’banj, Banky W, Neyo and American Dream.

View the track list below:  

Download the EP HERE

EP Credits 

Artiste – Tunacious
Featured Voice Over Artistes – Gbenga Daniels, JoJo Spitta
Producers – Kaypiano, Mr Drey, Mobizzy.
A&R – Akoh Isaiah Akoh
Photography – Gbenga Daniels
Art Direction – GSMOG GRAPHIX
