You Don't Want to Miss Another Thrilling Episode of "Witches" - The Phone Call

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Episode three of Yemisi Wada‘s “Witches“ is here. Trust us, this episode is one you don’t want to skip.

Let’s not give you any spoilers.

In case you’re new to the web series, ‘”Witches” is about three friends who journey through the city, different nature, different ever-changing sex lives, and remain inseparable in good and bad.

Catch up on episode one and two here.

“Witches” features Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Remi Surutu, Shawn Faqua, Bucci FranklinWilliam Benson, and directed by Lyndsey.

Watch the third episode below:

