Meet Kemi, Oma & Adesewa on the First Episode of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The first episode of Yemisi Wada‘s “Witches is here, and on this episode, we get to meet the women individually for the first time, their personalities and lifestyles.

This movie is about three friends who journey through the city, different nature, different ever-changing sex lives, and remain inseparable in good and bad.

“Witches” features Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Remi Surutu, Shawn Faqua, Bucci FranklinWilliam Benson, and directed by Lyndsey.

Watch the first episode below:

