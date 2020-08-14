Meet Kemi, Oma & Adesewa on the First Episode of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches”

The first episode of Yemisi Wada‘s “Witches“ is here, and on this episode, we get to meet the women individually for the first time, their personalities and lifestyles.

This movie is about three friends who journey through the city, different nature, different ever-changing sex lives, and remain inseparable in good and bad.

“Witches” features Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Remi Surutu, Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, William Benson, and directed by Lyndsey.

Watch the first episode below: