Learn this Recipe for Bulgur Jollof Rice with Plantain and Oyster Mushrooms Stir-fry on "Healthy Living With Tosin"

Meet Kemi, Oma & Adesewa on the First Episode of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches”

Latasha Ngwube is All About Body Positivity on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Fáàrí By Sisi Ope Just Shared Her Updated Makeup Routine

Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about Gender Roles on Episode 2 of "Therapy"

Anticipate Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Legal Series "Eko Law" starring Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel & Ronke Oshodi

Learn How to Make Chicken Suya Pizza + Sauce from scratch with Sisi Yemmie

Find out Bokang's Test Result on Episode 69 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

#NdaniRealTalk is back with a New Host & Juicier Topics! Get the Scoop for Season 4

Toyin Abraham's Tips on "Choosing the Right Career"

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

It’s another episode of “Healthy Living” with Tosin Ajibade and she’s giving us this recipe for bulgur jollof rice with plantain and oyster mushrooms stir-fry.

From Tosin’s statement;

Here is a weekend special with me.

BULGUR JOLLOF WITH OYSTER MUSHROOMS STIR-FRY.

This is an alternative for those who don’t want to eat rice. Made with oyster mushrooms stir-fry and fried plantain. If this is new to you, it should be on your must-try list. Not only is it tasty and simple to make, it is a superfood. Bulgur has more nutritional value than refined or processed grains.

Learn the process below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

