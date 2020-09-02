Connect with us

Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Features

Etashe Linto: Let's Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Features

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Features

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Career Features Inspired

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Features Inspired

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Career Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dear Shade,

I am a single mother and for the past 6 years, I have been raising my child alone. I vowed to do whatever I can to give my child the best of education so that she can achieve her dream of becoming a pilot. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we had a pay-cut at work where my salary was reduced by 30%, but I still want to fulfill my vow of giving my child the best education. Kindly advise me on what I can do. 

– Stella, Bonny Island

***

Dear Stella,

I appreciate you reaching out to me.

Firstly, I must commend your strength and determination to provide your daughter with the very best education.
The COVID-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise and I am sorry to hear that you were directly affected financially. I do hope things revert to normal as soon as possible.

In pursuit of achieving the high standard you have set and uninterrupted education for your daughter, you could consider establishing an education trust. An education trust is an arrangement that allows you to set aside funds for your daughter’s education and welfare by transferring funds to a corporate trustee to hold in trust for the benefit of your daughter. By setting up the education trust, you would be ensuring that your daughter’s education remains uninterrupted regardless of a change in your circumstances, i.e., death, job loss, or permanent disability. An education trust also ensures the protection of the trust fund from unwanted access or undue family interference and promotes tax savings.

Another feature of the education trust worth mentioning is the fact that the trust fund is never left idle. It would be invested to ensure the growth of the fund and liquidity pending when it is required for the purpose for which the education trust was set up for, such as making payments for school fees. In order to find out more about how this arrangement works, I would advise that you speak with a trust advisor.

I do hope that the information which I have provided is very helpful and I wish you the very best as you forge ahead in your endeavors.

Warm regards,

Shade.

Related Topics:

Folashade has a wealth of experience in legal structuring, capital markets, and financing transactions. Her expertise also spans Private Trust, and other succession/estate planning alternatives. Currently, she is Managing Director of ARM Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of the ARM Group charged with asset protection, wealth transfer and generally, succession and estate planning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Advertisement
css.php