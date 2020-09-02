Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we celebrate Eniola Shakirah Olajobi, and educational management consultant and child & educational psychologist.

Eniola is the CEO of Brainy Educare, an organisation with a mission to revolutionise education by providing learning connections that seeks to improve overall performance of learners at all levels in order to impact positively on the world.

Since 2007, Eniola has been hard at work, presenting an unusual form of education for the mind and equipping young people for life outside the school setting, creating unique avenues for anyone who truly desires to learn how to learn.

Brainy Educare is trying to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn in the varying desirable ways peculiar to each of them; a world that truly acknowledges that everyone has the potential to exceed expectations.

It does this by teaching the growth mind-set as a major driver for success because while it’s important to teach core skills, more important is coaching for great attitude towards learning because when the motivation for lifelong learning is met by the exposure of the brain to training, learning, unlearning and relearning, change, become possible.

Brainy Educare runs The Teaching Hub which serves all stakeholders within the education space, who are impacting knowledge or supporting the process of learning. This includes school management staff, Heads of Departments, Administrative officers, Teachers and school support staff like care givers, cleaners and school bus drivers. The Teaching Hub runs an online community, physical training and a mentoring community.

Eniola’s organisation also offers several courses for parents about parenting and raising children/teenagers and has also created a series of emotional wellness kits for children and teens, designed to put them in control of their emotional well being and grow into successful adults.

Eniola has a bachelors degree in Chemistry, a post graduate diploma in Guidance and Counselling and a masters degree in Educational Psychology, all from the University of Lagos.

She has a Certificate in Entrepreneural Management from the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University and a Certificate in School Management and Leadership from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

In 2020, Eniola was one of the 200 entrepreneurs selected for Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria.

We celebrate Eniola for her contribution to learning and development and we’re rooting for her and her team!