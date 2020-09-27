Movies & TV
The WINNER Of #BBNaija Season 5 Is… Laycon
For a moment tonight, mothers, fathers and children were on the edge of their seats all over Nigeria and the world, waiting to learn who the winner of the “Big Brother Naija” season 5 was.
After 70days, the Lockdown edition has finally come to an end – with a most deserving winner, according to fans who voted.
After quite a long journey, Laycon is walking away from the Big Brother Naija house a winner. He wins N85million worth of cash and kind from the show with 30 Million Naira cash, a top SUV; trips and goodies.
First Runner-Up is Dorathy
In the second place is Nengi
In third place is Neo
In fourth place is Vee
Congratulations,! Congratulations to all the other housemates, and we wish you all the best!
