Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

The WINNER Of #BBNaija Season 5 Is... Laycon

Events Movies & TV Scoop

And they Locked It Down till the End! Check Out How the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates turned up for the Finale

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Giselle Portenier's Documentary on Female Genital Mutilation "In The Name Of Your Daughter" tells the Story of the Most Courageous Girls in the World

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 7 of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches” is All About Oma

Movies & TV Scoop

Let's Catch You Up on what the Housemates were up to on #BBNaija Day 68

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun isn't Very Happy with Stephanie's Diet Plan on this Episode of "Therapy"

BN TV Movies & TV

Take a Closer Look at Darey's Fascinating Life on Episode 4 'Showtime' of "Way Home"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Papa Godspower gets himself in trouble on Episode 4 of "Mama and Papa Godspower"

Movies & TV Scoop

Housemates unleash their Ultimate Cooking skills on #BBNaija Day 66

Movies & TV

The WINNER Of #BBNaija Season 5 Is… Laycon

BellaNaija.com

Published

42 mins ago

 on

For a moment tonight, mothers, fathers and children were on the edge of their seats all over Nigeria and the world, waiting to learn who the winner of the “Big Brother Naija” season 5 was.

After 70days, the Lockdown edition has finally come to an end – with a most deserving winner, according to fans who voted.

After quite a long journey, Laycon is walking away from the Big Brother Naija house a winner. He wins N85million worth of cash and kind from the show with 30 Million Naira cash, a top SUV; trips and goodies.

First Runner-Up is Dorathy

In the second place is Nengi

In third place is Neo

In fourth place is Vee

Congratulations,! Congratulations to all the other housemates, and we wish you all the best!

Did you miss the show? Check out our live updates HERE.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: What You Should Do When Your Child Strays

What Do We Do About this SARS Issue?

Mfonobong Inyang: Handle Your Customer Relation Services Like a Pro

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Grace Agada: Don’t Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive
Advertisement
css.php