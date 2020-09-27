The WINNER Of #BBNaija Season 5 Is... Laycon

For a moment tonight, mothers, fathers and children were on the edge of their seats all over Nigeria and the world, waiting to learn who the winner of the “Big Brother Naija” season 5 was.

After 70days, the Lockdown edition has finally come to an end – with a most deserving winner, according to fans who voted.

After quite a long journey, Laycon is walking away from the Big Brother Naija house a winner. He wins N85million worth of cash and kind from the show with 30 Million Naira cash, a top SUV; trips and goodies.

First Runner-Up is Dorathy

In the second place is Nengi

In third place is Neo

In fourth place is Vee

Congratulations,! Congratulations to all the other housemates, and we wish you all the best!

