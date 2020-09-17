Nigerians are Standing Against the 10-Year Prison Sentence of 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Sharia Court

Connect with us

52-Year-Old remanded in Prison having defiled underage Sister-In-Law for over 8 years

You must have seen the news of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, the 22-year-old studio assistant who was sentenced to death for blaspheming Prophet Mohammed, by the Sharia court in Kano state. He wasn’t alone, but no one was talking about the underaged boy sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with menial labour for blasphemy.

Omar Farouq, is a 13-year-old boy, (a minor in the eyes of the law).

His counsel, Kola Alapinni, who filed an appeal on his behalf on September 7, said his punishment is in violation of the African Charter of the Rights and Welfare of a Child and the Nigerian constitution.

On Monday, 7th September 2020 we on behalf of the Foundation for Religious Freedom (FRF) successfully filed an appeal with number K/40CA/2020 on behalf of Omar Farouq at the Kano State High Court.

Omar Farouq is a 13 year old boy (A minor in the eyes of the Law) sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with menial labour for blasphemy. In the same Sharia court in Filin Hockey, Kano, Nigeria. By the same judge that sentenced Yahaya Sharif-Aminu. Both boys were convicted.

Both boys were convicted the same day. This is a violation of the African Charter of the Rights And Welfare of a Child. A violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Kano State Government will have their day in court. 

The Child rights agency UNICEF has condemned the sentencing. Peter Hawkins, the UNICEF representative in Nigeria said the 10yrs in prison sentence with menial labour is wrong and negates all core underlying principles of Child Rights and child justice signed by Nigeria.

The sentencing of this child, 13-year-old Omar Farouk, to 10 years in prison with menial labour is wrong. It also negates all core underlying principles of child rights and child justice that Nigeria, and by implication, Kano State, has signed on to.

This case further underlines the urgent need to accelerate the enactment of the Kano State Child Protection Bill so as to ensure that all children under 18, including Omar Farouq are protected, and that all children in Kano are treated in accordance with child rights standards.

This is what Nigerians have to say:

