Inspired #BNQuoteoftheDay Published 2 hours ago on September 29, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Bruce Willis. You can’t undo the past, but you can certainly not repeat it. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDaybruce willis Don't Miss #BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay