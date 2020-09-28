Connect with us

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Ndidi Nwuneli, Lindiwe Matlali & Daniel Asare-Kyei make Schwab Foundation's 2020 List of Social Innovators

Grace Agada: Don't Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

FirstBank announces the Appointment of Oluwande Muoyo as Non-Executive Director

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Big Win for Hauwa Ojeifo as She Becomes an Honoree for The 2020 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's Daughter Princess is now a Master's Degree Holder

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

3 hours ago

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Femi Adeyemo, the founder and CEO of Arnergy, a solar energy company working to combat the power challenges in Nigeria – the unreliable national grid, the energy deficit across the value chain and the intermittency of power.

Femi founded the company in 2014 with the aim of providing solar power systems to homes and businesses, with more focus on businesses.

Currently, Arnergy has installed more than 2.5MW of electricity for its over 2,000 clients; and it has a storage capacity of more than 7MWH.

What Arnergy is trying to do is improve businesses and economic outcomes by emphasising on reliable energy for productive use and reducing operational expenses the sustainability of businesses, especially SMEs. The company is reducing pressure on the national grid and allowing local grid activity to serve industrial zones and public good thus stimulating economic growth.

The company is also reducing carbon emission and pollution in the regions it serves.

After graduating from Ladoke Akintola University fo Technology, Oyo State, Nigeria with a degree in Computer Engineering, Femi worked as a network engineer and technical support engineer at Zenith Technologies and Huawei respectively.

In 2009, Femi co-founded Cornea Consulting Limited and served as Director, where he was responsible for mobile telecommunication and consulting services business development in Africa, Middle East and the Americas.

He holds a masters degree in Computer Engineering/Information Technology from KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.

In 2019, Arnergy closed a $9 million Series A round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from All On Energy, ElectriFI and Norfund. In 2020, Arnergy was one of the 200 companies selected for Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria.

Femi is providing reliability to SMEs, commercial customers and economic clusters in emerging markets in Nigeria, contributing his quota to achieving SDG 7: Clean and Affordable Energy, and we’re rooting for him!

