To celebrate his birthday today, DJ Neptune got himself a new huge birthday gift, a house.

He shared a photo of his completed crib via his Instagram page with the caption:

You get what you work for and not what you wish. Bought myself a crib House building as a birthday gift Package, Lord I’m grateful for this and many more Folded hands

Check on it!

Also, check out his birthday snaps:

Photo Credit: deejayneptune