BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Don’t Cry For Me” starring Yvonne Nelson, Susan Peters & Joseph Benjamin

Emem Isong and Susan Peter‘s 2015 movie titled “Don’t Cry For Me,” has premiered on Royal Arts Academy‘s YouTube channel.

The movie stars Joseph Benjamin, Uti Nwachukwu, Mary Lazarus, Desmond Elliot, Susan Peters, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Jegede, Melvin Oduah and Beverly Osu.

“Don’t Cry For Me” was directed by Desmond Elliot, and follows the life of Alero, who believed she was in the perfect marriage to the perfect man. But all that changes when she wakes up to an empty bed, an empty wardrobe and a note from her husband that he had left her.

Watch the movie below:

Part 1

Part 2