New Music + Video: Ice Prince feat. Tekno – Make Up Your Mind

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ice Prince reunites with frequent collaborator Tekno on “Make Up Your Mind“. This is not the first time the duo have collaborated following their hit single “Boss.”

Most notably known for his effortless fusion of hip-hop with afrobeats, this new single hits the nail on the head creating the perfect vibe.

This track was produced by Stunna, the sultry single echoes a fleeing love. The visuals directed by TG Omori showcases the effortless chemistry between Ice Prince and Tekno reminiscent of Diddy and Mase in the ’90s.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

