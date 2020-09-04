New Music: Del B feat. Kes, Wizkid, Flavour & Walshy Fire – Consider Il

Del B returns with a new single featuring Wizkid and Flavour as well as Jamaican hitmaker, Walshy Fire and Trinidadian soca artist Kes for a new Afro-soca jam entitled “Consider II“.

“The sounds of the Caribbean and Africa have kept the world dancing, even in these times,” Kes tells Complex. “It’s always powerful when we combine those energies. It all came from Africa, so it’s an honour to bring the energy of soca and calypso from Trinidad to this collaboration.”

Del B added that “one of the coolest things about making music is how it can bring different and great personalities together on one thing and spin-off a special vibe that connects with many people from very different worlds, which is what this record is. Even though COVID-19 brought some push-backs, I am glad it’s finally time to let it loose.”

Listen to the track below: