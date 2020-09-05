Connect with us

BN TV

Mai Atafo shares Indispensable Business Nuggets on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

BN TV

Antenatal Hospital Check Ups During the Pandemic! Catch Up on Marcy Dolapo Oni's “My Pregnancy Diaries”

BN TV

Ever Heard of Ingredient Prep? Sisi Yemmie Lets Us Know Why It's Very Useful

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Scoop

Another Marital Dispute to Settle, this time it's Bad Habits - Watch Episode 5 of "Therapy"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: There's so much to learn from Theresa Traore Dahlberg's "Ouaga Girls" Documentary

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Catch Episode 4 of "Witches"

BN TV

SwankyJerry is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ikorodu Bois’ Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Will Melt Your Heart

Beauty BN TV

Selena Gomez has the Ultimate Guide to Having the Perfect Cat Eye

BN TV

Two Waffle Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes Please!

BN TV

Mai Atafo shares Indispensable Business Nuggets on “Life Lessons with Betty Irabor”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mai Atafo, one of the most sought after fashion designers from Africa, shared indispensable business and life nuggets on “Life Lessons with Betty Irabor“.

The bespoke fashion tailor behind the Atafo brand addressed a range of topics. He spoke about leaving his elevated position in a high-paying job to take a job that paid him far less as he ventured into the fashion industry. He addressed being featured on Beyoncé‘s website after “Black Is King” release and the effect it has had on his brand. He also spoke about staying afloat during a pandemic and the benefits of the pandemic.

The fashion designer further addressed his personal life and the crazy rumours about his sexuality.

Speaking about leaving his job in a bank to apply for a job at Genevieve Magazine, a company where the host, Betty Irabor, is the CEO, Mai explained that he knew what he wanted so he made a decision to do what it takes to get it, even if it meant being uncomfortable for a bit.

He recalled applying at Genevieve Magazine as a fashion editor with no experience whatsoever in the fashion or editing business. He also recalled the question Betty Irabor asked when he applied for the position.

Mai, who interestingly still refers to Betty Irabor as “MD” though he hasn’t worked for her in years, explained that he made a decision to humble himself and serve and he did just that, even when he had to deal with difficult subjects while shooting covers for Genevieve Magazine.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Advertisement
css.php