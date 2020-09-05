BN TV
Ever Heard of Ingredient Prep? Sisi Yemmie Lets Us Know Why It’s Very Useful
Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie just dropped a vlog showing us how to Ingredient Prep.
What does it mean? Ingredient Prep just a few ingredients and you can have multiple options of meals that are flexible.
She says:
I actually prefer doing more Ingredient prep than meal prep. I meal prep Stew and a few Soups, but because I love to eat freshly made meals I find Ingredient Prep to be more beneficial.
Watch the vlog below: