Ever Heard of Ingredient Prep? Sisi Yemmie Lets Us Know Why It’s Very Useful

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie just dropped a vlog showing us how to Ingredient Prep.

What does it mean? Ingredient Prep just a few ingredients and you can have multiple options of meals that are flexible.

She says:

I actually prefer doing more Ingredient prep than meal prep. I meal prep Stew and a few Soups, but because I love to eat freshly made meals I find Ingredient Prep to be more beneficial.

Watch the vlog below:

