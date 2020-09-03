MrsSandraO Just Released Its Spring/Summer 2021 Collection & Every Look Is Stunning!

Rising womenswear brand MrsSandraO has unveiled the debut lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection tagged Amplitude.

According to the brand:

This collection was created with today’s woman in mind, women who are brave, strong, independent, unapologetically themselves, aren’t afraid to speak up and take up space.

While magnifying our beauty, voices, desires, strength, courage and abilities, amplitude celebrates women of all shapes and sizes. It is for all women; professionals, entrepreneurs, housewives, mothers, sisters, daughters.

The outstanding details in this collection are bows, cutouts, ruching and colours. Just as bows on gift boxes, the bows on the dresses lay emphasis on the woman wearing them as one of the greatest gifts the world has been blessed with. The cutouts, ruching and sophisticated fabrics used are likened to the process of unwrapping a gift that has been covered in shiny wraps.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Credits

Art Direction and styling – @madamemodish

Beauty – @debbysez

Muse – @sandraonyemeziri

Photography – @adeyi.oluwatosin