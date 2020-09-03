Connect with us

Style

MrsSandraO Just Released Its Spring/Summer 2021 Collection & Every Look Is Stunning!

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Mint & Lavender on #BellaStylista: Issue 114

Style

Bolu Babalola Talks Writing, Diversity and Her New Novel, Love in Colour With Porter Magazine

Style

Vogue Czechoslovakia Spotlights Ten African Designers In Their September Issue

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 351

Style

The Fashion Designer Led Instagram Series That's Bound to Become Your New Obsession

Style

Here’s Your First Look at Idia Aisien’s New Uber-Chic Collection With African Designer's Mall

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion & Beauty Stories Our Editors Are Loving This Week

Events Music Style

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

Style

BN Exclusive: Tommy Hilfiger Takes A Bold Approach to Sustainability With Its Make It Possible’ Programme

Style

MrsSandraO Just Released Its Spring/Summer 2021 Collection & Every Look Is Stunning!

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rising womenswear brand MrsSandraO has unveiled the debut lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection tagged Amplitude.

According to the brand:

This collection was created with today’s woman in mind, women who are brave, strong, independent, unapologetically themselves, aren’t afraid to speak up and take up space.

While magnifying our beauty, voices, desires, strength, courage and abilities, amplitude celebrates women of all shapes and sizes. It is for all women; professionals, entrepreneurs, housewives, mothers, sisters, daughters.

The outstanding details in this collection are bows, cutouts, ruching and colours. Just as bows on gift boxes, the bows on the dresses lay emphasis on the woman wearing them as one of the greatest gifts the world has been blessed with. The cutouts, ruching and sophisticated fabrics used are likened to the process of unwrapping a gift that has been covered in shiny wraps.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Credits
Art Direction and styling – @madamemodish
Beauty – @debbysez
Muse – @sandraonyemeziri
Photography – @adeyi.oluwatosin

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Advertisement
css.php