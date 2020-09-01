19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

Nollywood actor, comedian and MC Okey Bakassi and his beautiful wife Zizi have been married for 19 years and today, he is celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary with sweet words and lovely photos in an Instagram post captioned:

We have been friends since the day we met in 1988….today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together. Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi

Love is sweet! 💕😍

See more photos of the lovebirds below:

Photo Credit: OkeyBakassi