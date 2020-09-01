Connect with us

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

Check Out The First Poster for the Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story”

#BBNaija Day - 43: Erica is HoH for the Second Time & Six Housemates are up for Possible Eviction

Deedee & Shola are at it again on Episode 8 of Kraks TV's "Bunkies"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Absolutely Dashing in 2 Outfits at Last Night’s #BBNaija Eviction Show

Ibukun Awosika is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Movie "Citation"

"You'll Always Be Our King" - Watch Marvel Studios' Special Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

#BNxBBNaija5: Let's Take You Through How Much the Lockdown Housemates Have Won So Far

Triple Eviction, Strike & Final Warning, Table Shaking... Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 42

Here's a New Episode of “Sol Family" - Sauti Sol’s Reality Show

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Nollywood actor, comedian and MC Okey Bakassi and his beautiful wife Zizi have been married for 19 years and today, he is celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary with sweet words and lovely photos in an Instagram post captioned:

We have been friends since the day we met in 1988….today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together. Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi

Love is sweet! 💕😍

See more photos of the lovebirds below:

Photo Credit: OkeyBakassi

