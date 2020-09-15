Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Prince Dishes on His #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Tolanibaj & Plans After the Show

BN TV

Timi Dakolo Opens Up about Standing by his Wife on "Life Lessons" with Betty Irabor

BN TV

Vandora is Back with a New Vlog and She's got so much to Share

BN TV Comedy

Bovi has a New Comedy Series 'Banana Republic' | Watch Episode 1 & 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Follow the life of Amaka, Ken & David on Episode 4 "No Turning Back" of 'Fancy Teens'

BN TV

Update Your Ogbono Soup Recipe, Courtesy of The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Don't Cry For Me" starring Yvonne Nelson, Susan Peters & Joseph Benjamin

BN TV Movies & TV

The "Bunkies" are at it again - Catch Up on the Drama on Episodes 9 & 10

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Anja Dalhoff's Documentary on Human Trafficking "In Limbo" tells a Story of Courage

BN TV

Moet Abebe drinks her way through this episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Prince Dishes on His #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Tolanibaj & Plans After the Show

BN TV

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sat with the latest evicted Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Prince. Prince shares what really happened when Ozo had an outburst at him, how he and Wathoni connected, and what he found attractive about Tolanibaj.

If you wanted to find out his plans and more, this interview is for you.

Watch the video below:

Also, in his Betway interview, he shares what he truly feels about Dorathy, who he needs to sort a few issues out with, and why some housemates gained so much weight so quickly.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Advertisement
css.php