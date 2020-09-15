Prince Dishes on His #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Tolanibaj & Plans After the Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sat with the latest evicted Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Prince. Prince shares what really happened when Ozo had an outburst at him, how he and Wathoni connected, and what he found attractive about Tolanibaj.

If you wanted to find out his plans and more, this interview is for you.

Watch the video below:

Also, in his Betway interview, he shares what he truly feels about Dorathy, who he needs to sort a few issues out with, and why some housemates gained so much weight so quickly.