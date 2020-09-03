Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Web Series "Sincerely, Daisy" is Coming - See the Trailer

BN TV Music

Tems is discussing her Trajectory into the Spotlight on "MU Narratives"

BN TV

Darey's "Way Home" Docu-Series is Here! Watch the First Episode

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: From Different Relationship Triangles to Her #BBNaija Journey... Wathoni is Answering 10 of Your Questions

BN TV

"What's Your Love Language?" Is the Question Toke Makinwa is Asking on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

This Recipe for Seafood Boil with Creole Seasoning Will Help You Glow, According to Tolani & Bukkie

BN TV

"Life Can Be Messy" As Seen In Episode 7, Season 3 of 'The Men's Club'

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: Ten Questions with Brighto on Love Triangle, #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Follow the Love Story of Grace and Setan Rhodes on Episode 2 of "During Ever After"

BN TV

Watch Akah Nnani's Reaction to some Church Drama on this Episode of Akah Bants

BN TV

A New Web Series “Sincerely, Daisy” is Coming – See the Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Kenya’s Giraffe Africa Production Ltd in association with Startimes Kenya Ltd is releasing a fun new web series “Sincerely, Daisy.”

The series, in a mix of English and Swahili, and directed by Nick Mutuma, follows the story of Daisy (Ella Maina), a girl on the cusp of womanhood.

Through her eyes we experience family, young love, timeless friendships and the reality of tough economic times.

It’s the Gen Z story we need.

See the trailer:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Advertisement
css.php