A New Web Series “Sincerely, Daisy” is Coming – See the Trailer
Kenya’s Giraffe Africa Production Ltd in association with Startimes Kenya Ltd is releasing a fun new web series “Sincerely, Daisy.”
The series, in a mix of English and Swahili, and directed by Nick Mutuma, follows the story of Daisy (Ella Maina), a girl on the cusp of womanhood.
Through her eyes we experience family, young love, timeless friendships and the reality of tough economic times.
It’s the Gen Z story we need.
See the trailer: