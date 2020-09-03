A New Web Series “Sincerely, Daisy” is Coming – See the Trailer

Kenya’s Giraffe Africa Production Ltd in association with Startimes Kenya Ltd is releasing a fun new web series “Sincerely, Daisy.”

The series, in a mix of English and Swahili, and directed by Nick Mutuma, follows the story of Daisy (Ella Maina), a girl on the cusp of womanhood.

Through her eyes we experience family, young love, timeless friendships and the reality of tough economic times.

It’s the Gen Z story we need.

See the trailer: