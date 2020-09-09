Sisi Yemmie’s Beef Pasta Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new recipe, this time it’s a recipe tutorial for Beef Pasta. With a few ingredients, this Pasta delivers on flavour! If you want a quick lunch or dinner then this dish is perfect!

BEEF PASTA INGREDIENTS

Spiral (Torti) Pasta

Beef, Boiled and Fried

1 Green Bell Pepper

1 Red Bell Pepper

1 Yellow Bell Pepper

1 Red Onion

2 Scotch Bonnets (according to your tolerance)

Salt (according to your preference)

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Teaspoon Ginger powder

1 Teaspoon Curry Powder

1 Teaspoon Thyme

1/4 cup Beef Stock

Beef Seasoning

4 Tablespoons Tomato Puree

Vegetable Oil

Watch and learn: