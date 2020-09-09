BN TV
Sisi Yemmie’s Beef Pasta Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix
Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new recipe, this time it’s a recipe tutorial for Beef Pasta. With a few ingredients, this Pasta delivers on flavour! If you want a quick lunch or dinner then this dish is perfect!
BEEF PASTA INGREDIENTS
Spiral (Torti) Pasta
Beef, Boiled and Fried
1 Green Bell Pepper
1 Red Bell Pepper
1 Yellow Bell Pepper
1 Red Onion
2 Scotch Bonnets (according to your tolerance)
Salt (according to your preference)
1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 Teaspoon Ginger powder
1 Teaspoon Curry Powder
1 Teaspoon Thyme
1/4 cup Beef Stock
Beef Seasoning
4 Tablespoons Tomato Puree
Vegetable Oil
Watch and learn: