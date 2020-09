Sisi Yemmie is out with a new recipe, this time she’s showing you how to bring the local bar to your house with her peppered cow skin (Kpomo\Pomo\Kanda) recipe, best taken with a child drink.

Ingredients

Kpomo\Pomo\Kanda\Cow Skin

Onions

Salt

Beef Stock Powder

Scotch Bonnet

Tatashe

Jalapeno/Shombo

Crayfish

Watch the video below: