Become Your Own Boss! Learn How to Create Your Own Profitable Business with Stephanie Kalu-Uche
Are you looking for a way to earn extra cash?
Here is a huge opportunity for you to acquire a new skill and also make money at the same time.
Just for 10,000 Naira, you receive:
- A one on one coaching with the CEO of SNS, Stephanie Kalu-Uche which is the best method of teaching.
- A manual guide for you to refer to when making these essential products (liquid soaps, disinfectants, sanitizers, hand wash, dish wash and skin care products.
Learn with @steph_uche and become unstoppable
