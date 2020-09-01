Introducing Lush Hair’s New Crochet Designs as launched at the NASHCO Annual Beauty Fair in Lagos

Connect with us

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair extension brand has stylishly introduced three new crochet designs during this edition of the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, barbers and Cosmetologists NASHCO beauty fair/hair styling contest held in Lagos.

The contest comprised of 8 teams i.e. model, stylist and an assistant per team who were allotted time to come up with creative yet trendy hairstyles using the newly introduced crochet variants namely, Mandy Twist, Fiona Braids and Vegas Braids. Each team represented different local government area in Lagos and they meticulously slugged it out against one another to emerge as the winners of the Lush brand’s fantastic gifts.

Out of the 8 contestants, Stella Chinonso from Mushin Odi Olowo LGA, came first and won for the team a 3.8 KVA Generator Set, Mary Olawunmi and team from Iba LGA received a 32” Television Set for the second place and finally Naomi Hopewell and team from Iba LGA a long side her team went back home with Standing Fan for coming third, while the rest equally went home with consolation prizes.

The event also featured a hair beauty parade, when all the contestant catwalked back and forth the runway to showcase the beauty of the newly introduced crochet variants gorgeously fixed on them.

According to Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group who represented the Lush Hair brand and who also served as one of the judges said;

“it is indeed another auspicious opportunity collaborating with the most credible hairdressing regulatory associations in the country- the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) in organizing yet another edition of hair styling contest and we are glad that we are able to formally introduce the new set of crochet variants to all the hair professionals present”.

While the feedback has been amazing, the gathering also presented the opportunity for the brand to reinstate its commitment to quality standards and to remind the ladies that the Lush hair is suited to all needs. The new crochet variants i.e Mandy Twist, Fiona Bead Crochet and Vegas Braids came as a feedback to the yearnings of most ladies who frown at spending long hours at the salon and yet want to wear beautiful and crisp looking twisted braids adorned with complementary accessories.

Contestants were allotted forty-five minutes duration to create innovative hair designs with the new products, during which they were judged based on creativity, tools handling, finishing and neatness, composure, seamless and innovative colour scheme etc. Dignitaries present at the event were Dr. Elizabeth Osinsanya (OON), (JP) who is both the founder of the Elegant Twins School of Cosmetology and Clinic and the founder of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists NASHCO, Betty Ishoka, National President NASHCO as well as Surat Abari- Ajibola, president, NASHCO, Lagos Chapter.

According to Dr.  Elizabeth Osinsanya (OON),

“it is with a deep sense of delight that we receive the new set of crochet variants product and we can confirm to its delivering on the promise of bestowing on our women that sophisticated and classy look suitable for all occasions. The entire NASHCO association also always wishes to appreciate the Lush Hair management for their unflinching support towards the growth of the association especially during this annual Beauty Fair and for consistently introducing to Nigeria best quality hair products that can be trusted.”

Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Elizabeth Osinsanya, Life- Matron, Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists NASHCO, 3rd place Winning Naomi Hopewell representing Iba LGA, Surat Abari- Ajibola, president, , Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, barbers and Cosmetologists NASHCO, Lagos Chapter, Bridget Elue, Marketing representative, Lush Hair during the 2020 LUSH HAIR/ NASHCO Hair styling contest in Lagos.

