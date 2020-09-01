The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 mins ago

 on

 

(L-R) Usman Najeem – Facility Manager, Fikemi Adesola, Administrative and Project Lead, Anita Agbakoba – Programme Design and Partnership Support Officer, Adaeze Nwadike – Communications Lead, Banke Adeoye – Space Host, Patrick Eromosele – MD/CEO, Kristin Wilson – Innovation Lead, Cynthia Johnson – Guest Manager, Stephanie Dan-Okafor – Community Lead, Gloria Okorie – Incubation Lead, Ayokunle Omoniyi – Research Analyst, Helen Emore – Partnerships Lead,

On Friday, 28 August, Impact Hub Lagos launched its New Economy Booster programme (NEB).
The online event had over 120 people in attendance and featured business luminaries such as Foluso Philips, Yemi Keri, Titi Ogufere and Tonye Membere-Otaji offering tips to young entrepreneurs looking to thrive despite the pandemic.

Fikemi Adesola, Administrative and Project Lead and Ayokunle Omoniyi – Research Analyst

Fikemi Adesola, Administrative and Project Lead, Cynthia Johnson – Guest Manager, Usman Najeem – Facility Manager, Banke Adeoye – Space Host, and Stephanie Dan-Okafor – Community Lead

The event also featured sector-focused workshops in the agriculture, education, health, trade, and creative and culture sectors. At these workshops, attendees interacted with key industry professionals and leaders, acquiring deeper insights into building sustainable ventures.

At our core, what we do is provide the resources and opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive. This event was created to be interactive and insightful in very meaningful ways, and the feedback has been great,” said Impact Hub’s leader, Patrick Eromosele.

The establishment’s innovation lead Kristin Wilson said the event was “just a snippet of what is to come”, adding that, “with the NEB program, entrepreneurs get access to one-on-one mentorship with leaders in their sectors, from agriculture to health to the creative industry.

Gloria Okorie – Incubation Lead and Stephanie Dan-Okafor – Community Lead

Banke Adeoye – Space Host and Gloria Okorie – Incubation Lead

Anita Agbakoba – Programme Design and Partnership Support Officer

For interested candidates, applications are still open until its 17 September deadline.
For more details, click here.

