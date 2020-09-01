The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

On Friday, 28 August, Impact Hub Lagos launched its New Economy Booster programme (NEB).

The online event had over 120 people in attendance and featured business luminaries such as Foluso Philips, Yemi Keri, Titi Ogufere and Tonye Membere-Otaji offering tips to young entrepreneurs looking to thrive despite the pandemic.

The event also featured sector-focused workshops in the agriculture, education, health, trade, and creative and culture sectors. At these workshops, attendees interacted with key industry professionals and leaders, acquiring deeper insights into building sustainable ventures.

“At our core, what we do is provide the resources and opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive. This event was created to be interactive and insightful in very meaningful ways, and the feedback has been great,” said Impact Hub’s leader, Patrick Eromosele.

The establishment’s innovation lead Kristin Wilson said the event was “just a snippet of what is to come”, adding that, “with the NEB program, entrepreneurs get access to one-on-one mentorship with leaders in their sectors, from agriculture to health to the creative industry.”

For interested candidates, applications are still open until its 17 September deadline.

For more details, click here.

