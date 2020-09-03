JCDecaux Grace Lake is taking its commitment to Lagos a notch higher with the expansion of LATIS across the State

JCDecaux Grace Lake Partners, the biggest outdoor advertising company, has reiterated its commitment to Lagos by announcing an expansion of its innovative Lagos Traffic System (LATIS) with the addition of three new strategic routes across the State in October 2020. The announcement of the company’s new investments comes as other companies scale down on operations and investments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is further proof of the Lagos Government’s commitment to ensuring the state’s viability as the number one destination for Foreign Direct Investment in Africa, and will further increase the over 200 jobs created by JCDecaux Grace Lake in the state.

The LATIS project delivers a solution that gives citizens real-time information on traffic, through digital traffic arches at key junctions across Lagos. The data collated from the LATIS system has proved extremely valuable to the Lagos government, which continues to show support for the JCDecaux Grace Lake business whilst ensuring that multinational organizations are able to thrive and bring in much needed FDI.

The Country Manager for JCDecaux Grace Lake, Dele Odugbemi, said:

“The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has been tremendous and we have seen the shattering of business across the world, in major and developing economies alike. Fortunately, with the support we have received from the Lagos State Government, we are thrilled to announce an expansion of our investments by increasing the number of routes on our LATIS network. As Lagos is an aspiring megacity, the data and traffic support provided by our LATIS network is extremely beneficial as it provides commuters with the information they need to make decisions regarding their travel times and schedules especially when traveling through notoriously congested routes.”

