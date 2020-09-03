Connect with us

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Enjoy belly-aching laughs and vibe to your favorite tunes from the comfort and safety of your home with Laughter on Lockdown: The Independence Day Show. Scheduled to air live from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on Africa Magic Family CH 154 on Thursday, October 1st, 2020, the show is hosted by veteran comedian, Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi.

The family-friendly, one of a kind event promises laughter, entertainment, and fun, and features stand-up comedy performances from Nigeria’s best and most vibrant comedians including Buchi, Chi-gurl, Senator, Owen Gee, SLK and Kenny Blaq. The show will also feature performances from modern afrobeats music pioneer, Sound Sultan, fast-rising star and fan favorite Omah Lay, and the vibrant, multi-talented Emma OhEmGee and his 16-man OhEmGeeBand.

The show pays homage to the strength, beauty and resilience of Nigerians as Nigeria turns 60 amidst a global pandemic and will adhere to social distancing guidelines as recommended by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State government.

Laughter on Lockdown: The Independence Day Show is brought to you by The Africa Comedy Academy (The AfriCAs) and is supported by Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, Multichoice Nigeria, Food Jaar, The Palms Mall Lekki and is endorsed by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, October 1st, 2020
Time: 2.30 pm -5.00 pm
Venue: Muson Center, Lagos
TV Channel: DSTV Africa Magic Family CH 154

For Adverts & Sponsorship details:
Call +234 90 93307117 or
Email to [email protected]

