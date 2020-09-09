Hurray! There is so much to Win in the Ongoing Mega Millions Promo from 9Mobile + Customers get to Enjoy 100% Data Bonus

As if the Mega Millions Promo hourly smartphones and daily millions were not enough, customer centric mobile operator, 9mobile, has reiterated that new customers will also enjoy 100% data bonus for an initial 6 months and 50% data bonus for another 6 months on all monthly data subscriptions from N1000 in addition to receiving free 1GB and N500 airtime on first recharge. The Mega millions promo is also designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, give out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

According to the Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize. Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges.”

He added further that 9mobile is about meeting customers’ spend with best value by ensuring we give much more to exceed expectations. “At 9mobile, we celebrate customers and the Mega Millions Promo provides ample opportunity for us to demonstrate this spirit,” Onafowokan said

Since the launch of the promo in August, over 20 millionaires have emerged and over 1000 smartphones have been won from across the country. Among the customers that have emerged millionaires are Ishak Fatihu Idris in Kano; Chinedu Kalu and Chukwuemeka Victor in Enugu; Chief Tony Nnaji in Port Harcourt; Kolade Aminat Yetunde, an Ilorin-based businesswoman, Ifeanyi Okolie, a Lagos automobile parts dealer and many others.

The 9mobile Mega Millions Promo will run through November 2020.

