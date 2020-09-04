Connect with us

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto is Offering Luxury and a Mind blowing Investment Plan with Incredible ROI in 2 years

Promotions

Hurray! There is so much to Win in the Ongoing Mega Millions Promo from 9Mobile + Customers get to Enjoy 100% Data Bonus

Events Promotions

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

Promotions

JCDecaux Grace Lake is taking its commitment to Lagos a notch higher with the expansion of LATIS across the State

Events Promotions

The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

Events Promotions

Introducing Lush Hair's New Crochet Designs as launched at the NASHCO Annual Beauty Fair in Lagos

Promotions

Become Your Own Boss! Learn How to Create Your Own Profitable Business with Stephanie Kalu-Uche

Promotions

To foster the Financial Inclusion Drive in Nigeria, CBN approves 9PSB (Payment Service Bank) with USSD *990#

Promotions

Infinix unveils its 2020 Flagship Smartphone, the Zero 8 with Advanced Camera Technology & Heavy-duty Processor

Promotions

For the Love of Good Music, FirstBank partners with Un1ty Nigeria to promote Music with The Voice Nigeria Season 3 🎵

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto is Offering Luxury and a Mind blowing Investment Plan with Incredible ROI in 2 years

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Leonardo is offering you a whopping 400% in 2 years, a return on investment that not even gold, treasury bills or cryptocurrencies can boast of !
With Treasury Bills and Fixed deposit at 3.5% ROI annually, where would you rather invest?

INVEST NOW:

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s a little analysis for you!  

The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom Apartment on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $2m – $4.5 USD. What we have designed is 3 times better and 2 times cheaper!
By the time we launch in October, the 3 Bedroom you are buying today for $650,000.00 will be sold at $1million when we launch in October, and $3.5 Million upon completion giving you over 400% ROI in 2 years!

RENTAL ROI:

The Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort. We have signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and blue chip companies that will rent the Leonardo immediately it is completed. The LeonardoBySujimoto 2 Bedroom will guarantee $50,000 Rental ROI per annum, 3 Bedroom will give $70,000, while the 4 Bedroom is guaranteed to give $100,000 USD per annum.

SHORT LET ROI:

When you own a Leonardo, you can either live in it whenever you are in Lagos or we can help you put it on our Sujimoto Residences, an AirBNB Styled luxury short let service that guarantees N30million – N120million per annum at 70% occupancy!

For an initial deposit of $150,000 (30%), you too can become a proud owner of the LeonardoBySujimoto- a waterfront high-rise building that features premium fittings and facilities, award winning Zaha Hadid Bathrooms, the phenomenal Techno Gym, Full Home Automation, prestigious Kohler Kitchen, IMAX Cinema, incredible personalized Hair Salon, dedicated restaurants strictly for the residents, 5 Star interactive Lobby, Crèche, Tennis Court, Squash Courts, the 1st Private Luxury Boat Club in Africa and a top choice Mini-mart.

With the volatility in Stocks & Bonds and Treasury Bills at 3% per annum everyone between the ages of 35 and 60 are choosing real estate as the safest investment option, putting LeonardoBySujimoto as the first option. 

Success is like a goddess that favours the brave optimistic but punishes the procrastinating Thomases who see opportunities and refuse to take immediate action!

NOW is the time to buy! For 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom, Call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Advertisement
css.php