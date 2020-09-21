Glow like the Queen that you are with “The Grail”, a New Make up Product from Dabota Lawson

Connect with us

The Grail is a 12-in-1 full coverage high definition powder, bronzer and highlight Pallet. It’s their mission to make your makeup routine experience easy and beautiful. Blossom into a new you with Beauty beyond boundaries because Beauty is power.

The beautifully-conceived highlights and powder pallet from the Grail will wrap you in an all non-toxic luxury. Their advanced scientific formulations harness the nurturing properties of organic ingredients to cater specifically to needs of Queens of all ages.

When you’re done using the Grail you will be able to touch hearts, awaken souls, and raise the consciousness of everyone you meet.

Product : The Grail Powder, Bronzer & Highlight Palette.

Features: Hypo-Allergenic, Allergy Tested , Non-comedogenic, Paraben free, Fragrance free & cruelty-free.

Currently available online and in store.

See details on Website, Instagram: @dabota_cosmetics , Contact: +234 808 777 7742

Head Office: Two six Mall 27A admiralty Road, (after Pizza Hut , close to freedom way) Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria.

Makeup artist: @gwendilara @loludoesmakeup

Photography: @001_pixel

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand

Management: @txafricang

Models: @the_halima @nana_hauwawu

Creative director: @dabotalawson

 

