Sujimoto bags the Tech Times’ Africa LinkedIn Corporate Brand Awards 2020, amongst other Giants

Sujimoto is humbled to be nominated amongst Africa’s finest corporate giants, the likes of Mr. Price, Stanbic IBTC, Alan & Grant, Zenith bank, Dangote group, GTBank, to mention a few. This can be likened to the story of David and Goliath with a 21st-century twist. A tale of how they went from the bottom to the top in less than two weeks and a reiteration that all you need to achieve greatness is diligence, hard work, and persistence.

Being placed on a pedestal as this is one they appreciate and do not take for granted. Winning this award is in line with the philosophy which Sujimoto was established on. The brand was founded on the principles of Diligence, Integrity, Quality, and Customer Addiction. They had no rich Uncle or wealthy Aunty to bankroll them. All they had was a dream and a passion to redefine luxury living in Nigeria.

Whether by mere coincidence or design, they were placed at the bottom of the pyramid. The team drew inspiration from the quote “they tried to bury us, but they didn’t know we were seeds” and like an Iroko tree, the team broke through the ground and grew, not forgetting to observe the COVID-19 social distancing rule even in the competition by giving a margin of over 3,000 points!

When they saw the big brands, they didn’t believe they could push so hard and claim the top position but the words of the MD/CEO, Sijibomi Ogundele reechoed “to be second is to be last” and the team was able to “Usain Bolt” other nominees.

This would not have been possible without the help of their followers, business partners, clients, friends, and well-wishers both home and abroad, who voted relentlessly.

LinkedIn, being a platform that reconnects good friendship, helped in carrying the nomination story to a friend of their MD/CEO in Australia, whom he has not seen in the last 7 years. Not only did he vote, but he also went the extra mile to rally others to do likewise. Amongst the numerous people who voted was an ex-girlfriend from France.

This award is a reminder that there’s no nobility in mediocrity and that once you apply diligence and hard work to everything you do, winning becomes inevitable.

They use this medium to thank our fellow nominees, who they see as our Corporate mentors, for all the amazing work they are doing and how they are setting the pace in their various industries.

Also, they see the massive support enjoyed from all and sundry as a rare privilege and say a BIG ‘thank you’ to those who went all out to support them. Truly, the diligent man will stand with Kings and not mere men.

