Connect with us

Promotions

Another win for FirstBank's CEO, Adesola Adeduntan as He clinches the Forbes Best of Africa Award 🎊

Promotions

Sujimoto bags the Tech Times' Africa LinkedIn Corporate Brand Awards 2020, amongst other Giants

Promotions Weddings

It’s the Season of Celebration and Ben Waltz is the Master of Ceremonies You Need for a Fun-Filled and Exciting Party

Promotions

These Yummy Deals from Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt will definitely give you a September to remember

Promotions

Introducing Diane Ejaita, the Multidisciplinary Artist behind the New Coca-Cola Naija at 60 Pack 

Promotions

Instagram Sensation, Taaooma set to buy the LeonardoBySujimoto from Super-Agent Mr Macaroni | Watch

Promotions

For Its 3rd Edition, Boomerang's Magic Makers set to give Children an Unforgettable Independence Day Treat

Promotions Style

Pepskru, Nigerian Lingerie Fashion Brand taking over the Retail Market as they expand their RTW Line

Promotions

IFA Awards recognizes the TECNO CAMON 16 for its Outstanding Camera Functions

Promotions

9Mobile Shows Great Support for Small Businesses in the Mega Millions Promo

Promotions

Another win for FirstBank’s CEO, Adesola Adeduntan as He clinches the Forbes Best of Africa Award 🎊

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr.  Adesola Adeduntan, has been honored with the Forbes Best of Africa Award. The award presentation was held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at a virtual event by Forbes in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN). 

The online roundtable discussion themed “Harnessing the financial resources and social capital of philanthropy to making a lasting impact” was supported by the World Philanthropy Network and featured a keynote address by former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR). The opening remark was presented by Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

Other award honorees were Captain (Dr.) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, CEO of Ocean Marine SecurityMahmood Ahmadu (OON), Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions. Her Excellency Badria Al Mulla, Chairman, International Emirates Business Group (IEBG) was honoured with the FIN Award.

The discussions at the event were by Baroness Osamor Martha, Incumbent Member of Parliament, UK; H. E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Executive Governor of Ogun State, Nigeria; Sir. Chief Kessington Adebutu, Chairman, Premier Lotto and H.E Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Director at the Royal Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nayhan Abu Dhabi; Onikepo Akande, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Nigeria, amongst many others. The closing remarks was by Nick Kochan, Managing Partner Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

Appreciating his award, Dr. Adeduntan said, “I am truly humbled to receive the Forbes Best of Africa Award and I am grateful to the Forbes team for this coveted recognition and award. I owe profound gratitude to our customers; and to the Board, Management and Staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and all our Subsidiaries, for their cooperation in delivering the best to our esteemed customers and shareholders, and ensuring that we give back to the society in which we have sustained our business for over 126 years.” 

This Forbes Best of Africa award is an incentive to do more in Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability as Africa’s bank of  first choice. Therefore, I dedicate this award to my colleagues at FirstBank and its Subsidiaries who are fully committed to our quest to remain truly beyond comparison – a haven of resilience, trust, safety, security, excellent corporate governance, entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation, and customer-centricity,“ he enthused.

According to a statement by Forbes, “Adesola Adeduntan believes strongly in the importance of doing well by doing good. In March 2020 he spoke at the Edinburgh School of Business about financial institutions’ role as drivers of financial inclusion.

In his leadership role at First Bank of Nigeria (FirstBank), Adeduntan is part of a 126-year legacy of sustained development-oriented services. FirstBank is the region’s foremost financial inclusion services provider.” 

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

Only recently the FirstBank Chief was conferred with The Cranfield Alumnus 2020 Award by Cranfield School of Management Alumni and The African Banking Personality of the Year 2019 by African Leadership Magazine.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority
Advertisement
css.php