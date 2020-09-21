Here’s how to add Showmax to your DStv Bill at no Extra Cost

Anyone can get Showmax – you don’t have to have DStv to sign up. There are, however, special deals for DStv subscribers in Nigeria.

If you are a DStv Premium customer, you can add Showmax standard to your DStv bill at no extra cost. So you can binge on even more incredible movies, local and international series, and kids show, whenever and wherever you want.

If you are are DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, or Access customer, you’ll get 50% off your Showmax standard subscription if you add it to your DStv bill.

It’s so convenient – not only do you get Showmax at a huge discount – it’s bundled into your DStv bill so you have less paperwork to worry about.

Add Showmax to your DStv bill from your desktop.

For DStv Premium customers:

Go to WEBSITE and log in. Locate the Showmax banner on your account dashboard. Click ‘Activate’. You’ll be prompted to create a Showmax account – click Create Account. If you already have a Showmax account, just sign in and start watching.

For DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, or Access customers.

Go to WEBSITE and log in. Locate the 50% Off Showmax banner on your account dashboard. Click ‘Activate’. You’ll be asked to add Showmax for 50% off – click ‘Add to bill’. Then you’ll be redirected to the Eazy Self Service payment portal. Under the Select payment option, choose ‘Once off payment’ to top up your DStv account with the balance of this month’s Showmax subscription. Enter your bank card details and click ‘Save and Pay’. Once payment is successful, select ‘Activate Account’ to start watching Showmax.

Add Showmax to your DStv bill from the My DStv app

Download the My DStv app ( iOS or Android ) Select ‘Showmax on Us’, followed by ‘Activate Now’. Start watching.

Once you’ve activated Showmax on the DStv Africa website, you’ll be redirected to the Showmax website to sign in and start watching.

Start watching your favorite shows now, either through your connected Explora, on your laptop or PC, or through the Showmax app on your smartphone or tablet.

There are no special deals for DStv subscribers for Showmax Pro at the moment.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.