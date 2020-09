On this episode of “Therapy“, Stephanie expresses to Dr Jude that she is not 100% confident Abiodun is loyal to her.

“Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session. This is the first episode and it features Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny and Bovi.

