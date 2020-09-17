Connect with us

BN TV

"What's the Worst Pick Up Line You've Heard?" - Toke Makinwa on this New Episode of Toke Moments

BN TV Movies & TV

Sauti Sol's Bensoul & Nviiri get tested for COVID-19 on Episode 7 of "Sol Family"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

All Your Questions about Kiddwaya, His #BBNaija Journey & Plans after the Show, Now Answered | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV

Adeola shares her Challenges with giving birth in a General Hospital on “My Birthing Experience“

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija5: Prince is Answering all Your Questions from his Relationship with Tolanibaj to Who He’s Rooting for

BN TV

Where Could Tiara Be? Find Out on Episode 9 of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

BN TV

Bring the Local Bar to Your Home with Sisi Yemmie's Peppered Cow Skin Recipe

BN TV

What Goes on Behind the Glitz & Glam of Popularity? Find out on this episode #NdaniRealTalk with Tomike Adeoye

BN TV

You'll Love The Kitchen Muse & Diary Of a Kitchen Lover's Sweet Potato Porridge Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

If You Need Another Dose of Kiddwaya, You’ll Love His Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV

“What’s the Worst Pick Up Line You’ve Heard?” – Toke Makinwa on this New Episode of Toke Moments

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s another episode of Toke Moments with Toke Makinwa and she’s calling out pick up those lines that are “dead on arrival”.

She says:

The Vlog of the week is about those weak as lines, lyrics that are so lame even you have to give it a rest. I’m more of a believer of actions than words, some of the lyrics we have fallen for are so weak, you have to chuckle. Watch, Laugh, Share with a lyricist (professional toaster) and pls share yours in the comment section. Ladies share the weak lines a guy has ever used to approach you, guys share those lines you’ve used that even make you laugh.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Advertisement
css.php