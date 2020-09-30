Connect with us

Weddings

Feel All the Love at Tobi & Oluchi's Traditional Engagement

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

She Said Yes! Laila Johnson-Salami Is Engaged 💍

Weddings

It Started at a Wedding! Adaobi & Arinze's Beautiful Wedding in Enugu

Weddings

Here are All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Anu & David's Wedding in London

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 354

Weddings

I’m Deeply in Love with You! Matinat & Habib's Beautiful Nikkai in Lagos

Weddings

It Started in the Choir Group Chat! Uzo & Bunmi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Promotions Weddings

It’s the Season of Celebration and Ben Waltz is the Master of Ceremonies You Need for a Fun-Filled and Exciting Party

Weddings

You Should Check Out These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

Feel All the Love at Tobi & Oluchi’s Traditional Engagement

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Today we want you to enjoy every bit of this beautiful traditional wedding.

The beautiful Yoruba bride, Tobi Odukoya tied the knot to her Igbo-Delta groom, Oluchi Enuha in the most beautiful way. Everything about their traditional engagement was beautiful and also amazing to see in photos.  The ceremony was a great blend of the Yoruba and Igbo-Delta cultures. You will definitely see their friendship, love and joy throughout the feature and we know you will be smiling at the end of it all. So just go ahead and soak it all in.

Just in case you missed their pre-wedding feature,  you can catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.  Now grab a drink and enjoy their traditional engagement.

 

 

 

 

Second look of the day— the Delta Igbo bride…

 

 

 

Credits

Bride: @drdebso
Photography: @bedgepictures
White Dress: @betho_official
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Decor: @nwandossignatureevents
Planner: @eventfulnigeria
Gele: @oni_gele
Alaga: @oluremisan
Videography: @sakalmultimedia

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P
Advertisement
css.php