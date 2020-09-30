Weddings
Feel All the Love at Tobi & Oluchi’s Traditional Engagement
Today we want you to enjoy every bit of this beautiful traditional wedding.
The beautiful Yoruba bride, Tobi Odukoya tied the knot to her Igbo-Delta groom, Oluchi Enuha in the most beautiful way. Everything about their traditional engagement was beautiful and also amazing to see in photos. The ceremony was a great blend of the Yoruba and Igbo-Delta cultures. You will definitely see their friendship, love and joy throughout the feature and we know you will be smiling at the end of it all. So just go ahead and soak it all in.
Just in case you missed their pre-wedding feature, you can catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com. Now grab a drink and enjoy their traditional engagement.
The colours, the smile, everything is just so beautiful Bride @drdebso Asooke @lanredasilvaajayi [email protected] Gele @oni_gele Decor @nwandossignatureevents Photography @bedgepictures Alaga @oluremisan Videography @sakalmultimedia Planner @eventfulnigeria #BellaNaijaWeddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com
She definitely has the moves 🔥 Bride @drdebso Video @toluijogun White dress @betho_official Aso Oke @lanredasilvaajayi Makeup @bimpeonakoya Gele @oni_gele Hair @ferdinandshair Decor @nwandossignatureevents Photography @bedgepictures #BellaNaijaWeddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com
Second look of the day— the Delta Igbo bride…
A whole bride and whole look! Bride @drdebso Dress @betho_official Makeup @bimpeonakoya Hair @ferdinandshair Decor @nwandossignatureevents Photography @bedgepictures Alaga @oluremisan Videography @sakalmultimedia Planner @eventfulnigeria #BellaNaijaWeddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com
Credits
Bride: @drdebso
Photography: @bedgepictures
White Dress: @betho_official
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Decor: @nwandossignatureevents
Planner: @eventfulnigeria
Gele: @oni_gele
Alaga: @oluremisan
Videography: @sakalmultimedia