Feel All the Love at Tobi & Oluchi’s Traditional Engagement

Today we want you to enjoy every bit of this beautiful traditional wedding.

The beautiful Yoruba bride, Tobi Odukoya tied the knot to her Igbo-Delta groom, Oluchi Enuha in the most beautiful way. Everything about their traditional engagement was beautiful and also amazing to see in photos. The ceremony was a great blend of the Yoruba and Igbo-Delta cultures. You will definitely see their friendship, love and joy throughout the feature and we know you will be smiling at the end of it all. So just go ahead and soak it all in.

Just in case you missed their pre-wedding feature, you can catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com. Now grab a drink and enjoy their traditional engagement.

Second look of the day— the Delta Igbo bride…

Credits

Bride: @drdebso

Photography: @bedgepictures

White Dress: @betho_official

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Hair: @ferdinandshair

Decor: @nwandossignatureevents

Planner: @eventfulnigeria

Gele: @oni_gele

Alaga: @oluremisan

Videography: @sakalmultimedia