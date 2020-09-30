AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

@ann_ita1 Dress- @adjoayeboahclothing Fabric- @gtp_fashion Makeup- @uniquemakeupartistry Hair- @hairgurustudio Photography- @_mr.jess
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
@therealrhonkefella Outfit @rhonkefellacollections Shoes @kindleonline Photography @ayoalasi
Beard by @jeffbankzco Fit by @trax_apparel
@kachmanga
@coded4x4 outfit- @kingstouch.ts Shot and Retouch- @chocolate_shot_it
@empressnjamah @johnnjamah.film
@jackieiseverywhere Print from @shyn_print Dress- @beth__sante Hair from @oh_my_hairr Location @goodvibes.cafe1
#AsoEbiBella
@miszara2 Dress @mira_bukar Makeup @linoify Hair by @evansthehairguru & @hairbykingz .
@emgee_beauty Outfit- @nour__couture Fabric- @asmeer_exclusive_fabrics
@princess2ef
@officialozo__ Outfit @zaddiz.clothing
@ms_aronnie in @somobysomo
@ebuka Outfit- @atafo.official Shoes- @313eko Cap- @ag_bama_caps Photos- @theoladayo
@tqbt_
@iam_leendah Dress @zemphanie Makeup @dyanbeauty__
@lola_idije1959 Hairstylist @tobbiestouch Make up @edens_glam Outfit @aladukehofficial
@msvesy @official_mercyeke Crown @_crownitbackuppage Styling- @mz_florashaw @styled_by_mel_ Hair- @Touchofibee [email protected] Mua- @maq_jose
@officialozo__ in @zaddiz.clothing
@sharonooja @odeva_nigeria Make up @makeupkwin Hair @cmhairbyhills Photo credit @bisidanielsphotography
@stitches_by_aisy ⠀
@iambisola Outfit- @souirezzclothing Shoes- @lhambi
@kie_kie__ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Outfit- @accostcollection Hair- @lolaexpresshair Hairstylist- @thegabrielss Photographer- @illuszionzphotostudio
@misinika
@stylewithlolaa Outfit- @afrothrone
@thetobigeorge ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Outfit- @sgtcclothing Braid ponytail- @laidbyayomikun Photography – @klatphotography Makeup – @african.daughter Nails- @thenailfactoryy
@ray__anur
Kids!
@starboywinston Mum @attitudevcollections Photography @bigdealstudio
@i.crystals Dresses by @designsby_tolani