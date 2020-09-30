Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

Style

The Burna Boy x boohooMAN Collection Is Here — and It’s Iconic!

Movies & TV Style Sweet Spot

"Watch the queen conquer" - Mercy Eke is so ready for 27!

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rita Dominic, Kitan Akinniraye, Nyma Tang & More

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Ozoemena Chukwu, Millen Magese & More

Movies & TV Style

New Photos of Tolanibaj? YES Please!

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Final Outfit as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

Style

Dapper! Seyi Awolowo shines in Yomi Casual's Latest Campaign

Style

See the Trends our Style Faves wore Nonstop This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 116

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

AsoEbi Bella

Published

4 hours ago

 on

@ann_ita1 Dress- @adjoayeboahclothing Fabric- @gtp_fashion Makeup- @uniquemakeupartistry Hair- @hairgurustudio Photography- @_mr.jess

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@therealrhonkefella Outfit @rhonkefellacollections Shoes @kindleonline Photography @ayoalasi

Beard by @jeffbankzco Fit by @trax_apparel

@kachmanga

@coded4x4 outfit- @kingstouch.ts Shot and Retouch- @chocolate_shot_it

@empressnjamah @johnnjamah.film

@jackieiseverywhere Print from @shyn_print Dress- @beth__sante Hair from @oh_my_hairr Location @goodvibes.cafe1

#AsoEbiBella

#AsoEbiBella

@miszara2 Dress @mira_bukar Makeup @linoify Hair by @evansthehairguru & @hairbykingz .

@emgee_beauty Outfit- @nour__couture Fabric- @asmeer_exclusive_fabrics

@princess2ef

@officialozo__ Outfit @zaddiz.clothing

@ms_aronnie in @somobysomo

@ebuka Outfit- @atafo.official Shoes- @313eko Cap- @ag_bama_caps Photos- @theoladayo

@tqbt_

@iam_leendah Dress @zemphanie Makeup @dyanbeauty__

@lola_idije1959 Hairstylist @tobbiestouch Make up @edens_glam Outfit @aladukehofficial

@msvesy @official_mercyeke Crown @_crownitbackuppage Styling- @mz_florashaw @styled_by_mel_ Hair- @Touchofibee [email protected] Mua- @maq_jose

@officialozo__ in @zaddiz.clothing

@sharonooja @odeva_nigeria Make up @makeupkwin Hair @cmhairbyhills Photo credit @bisidanielsphotography

@stitches_by_aisy ⠀

@iambisola Outfit- @souirezzclothing Shoes- @lhambi

@kie_kie__ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Outfit- @accostcollection Hair- @lolaexpresshair Hairstylist- @thegabrielss Photographer- @illuszionzphotostudio

@misinika

@stylewithlolaa Outfit- @afrothrone

@thetobigeorge ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Outfit- @sgtcclothing Braid ponytail- @laidbyayomikun Photography – @klatphotography Makeup – @african.daughter Nails- @thenailfactoryy

@ray__anur

Kids!

@starboywinston Mum @attitudevcollections Photography @bigdealstudio

@i.crystals Dresses by @designsby_tolani

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P
Advertisement
css.php