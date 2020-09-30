The Burna Boy x boohooMAN Collection Is Here — and It’s Iconic!

There is no doubt, Burna Boy is one of the most relevant musicians out of Africa right now and the Twice As Tall crooner is showing no signs of slowing down. Not only does his unique music and swagger make him stand-out every time, but so also does his fashion. Now, the African Giant has joined forces with global online retailer boohooMAN to release an exclusive collection of streetwear, which we predict will sell out fast!

The new boohooMAN x Burna Boy collection was co-designed and executed by Burna Boy over virtual meetings between Lagos, Nigeria and Manchester, the UK during the quarantine. Each style in the 120 piece collection embodies Burna Boy’s primary goal – to bring Africa to the world. In conjunction with his recently released smash hit album, Twice As Tall, the notion behind the Burna Boy x boohooMAN campaign depicts what it means to be larger than life.

Featuring matching sets and mix & match full looks with coordinating accessories such as printed footwear slides, headwear and shoulder packs as well as distressed denim, and sweat sets in bold distinct colours such as vibrant green, some special pieces in the collaborative collection are an ode to the Nigerian flag.

According to Burna Boy:

Fashion is another form of self-expression; what you wear can directly reflect your current state of mind. So with this collection, I wanted every single person to be included, no matter what you do or the lifestyle you lead. I also wanted to start off making sure it could be accessible and attainable. We’ve become like family now. boohooMAN are self-aware and they just get it! They understand the essence of self-expression and the journey/mission that I’m on. Big love and blessings

Creatively led by Burna Boy, the full collection boasts simple silhouettes, graphic tees and fresh, bright colour palettes. From matching sets and varsity bombers, and accessories, the custom-created ‘B’ logo is a staple throughout the collection. Price points range from £14 – £70 with selected lines available in sizes S – 5XL.

For me, Burna Boy is a pioneer across sound and style. Everything he stands for aligns with our core beliefs. This was a huge one for us and I am so happy to have Burna Boy join the family.

– boohooMAN CEO, Samir Kamani

The boohooMAN x Burna Boy collection is now available on boohooMAN.com

See all the campaign images below

